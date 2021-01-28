NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer shot in the Bronx was released from Jacobi Medical Center Thursday morning.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, it was an emotional morning for 31-year-old Officer Daniel Vargas. His family and fellow officers lined the hospital doors and cheered as he left the hospital just two days after he was shot.

Vargas is still recovering from a bullet to his back. Police say the bullet struck him two inches below his bulletproof vest.

WEB EXTRA: Read The Complaint (.pdf)

According to police, Vargas and his partner stopped 24-year-old Ajani Jones near Lafayette Avenue near White Plains Road just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Within seconds, an officer fired one shot at the suspect, who fired at least four time, one bullet hitting Vargas.

“[He was] shot by a criminal carrying an illegal gun, and amazingly and thankfully, our officer is expected to make a full recovery,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wednesday.

WATCH as @NYCMayor and @NYPDShea provide an update on the officer who was shot down in the Bronx earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/oczhp8owWD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2021

“They’re out here risking their own lives for us to protect, and some idiot comes out and shoots him? That’s uncalled for,” Soundview resident Wanda Lugo said.

Jones was not hurt. He was remanded in court. He faces several charges, including attempted murder. He has a previous criminal record in New York City and New Jersey.

WATCH: NYPD Officer Daniel Vargas Released From Hospital

Vargas is part of the gun violence suppression division of the NYPD, which works to get guns off the street. He’s been on the force for almost seven years, and comes from a family of police officers.

More From CBS New York: