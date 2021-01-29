NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is extending its first ever Restaurant Week To Go until the end of February as restaurants around the city are struggling to stay afloat.

A record 570 restaurants across the five boroughs are taking part in NYC & Company‘s 29th annual Restaurant Week. Many are barely making ends meet without indoor dining and few customers braving the cold for outdoor dining.

This year’s Restaurant Week To Go is the lifeline they need.

RELATED: NYC Ready For First Of Its Kind Restaurant Week To-Go

Restaurants are offering take out or delivery deals for $20.21, commemorating the new year.

“Due to the high consumer demand for NYC Restaurant Week To Go, we have decided to extend the program for an additional four weeks so that even more restaurants citywide can feed New Yorkers hungry for good food and eager to support their neighborhood eateries. It is a true testament to the program’s success that New Yorkers continue to show support for their city and the restaurant sector, which has always been the backbone of the City’s economy,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

COVID VACCINE

The extension of Restaurant Week comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that indoor dining can resume in New York City with restrictions as of Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: NYC Restaurants Can Resume Indoor Dining At 25% Capacity On Valentine’s Day, Cuomo Says

NYC & Company waived participation fees and delivery platforms are discounting their commission this week. NYC & Company is also reopening registration for restaurants in case they’d like to sign up to participate. They can do so by CLICKING HERE.

The annual event comes as many who work in restaurants still await eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. There still have been no word on when exactly their turn will come.

For more information on Restaurant Week To Go, including participating restaurants, please CLICK HERE.

More From CBS New York: