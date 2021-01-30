By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The cold temps continue through the weekend, and of course we’re tracking our next snowstorm!
Mostly sunny skies today won’t help much… Temps will reach the upper 20s. After 6 p.m. or so, light snow will start moving in from the southwest and gradually overspread the region overnight.
Monday looks like the brunt of the storm, with heavy snow and gusty winds. There’s still some things to work out for totals, but 6″ to 12″ is a good bet for many of us. The exact track will determine where the heaviest axis sets up, along with how much mixing occurs along the coasts.
We’ll be able to fine tune the timing and totals over the next 24 hours, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest!
