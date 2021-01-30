NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big mess on the Upper East Side on Saturday may be a result of the extreme cold.
Crews are on the scene of a water main break at Second Avenue and East 75th Street.
The FDNY says the main broke just before 8 a.m.
Flooding extends for several blocks between Second and Third avenues.
Two days ago, roads were flooded and dozens of cars were damaged when a water main broke in Long Island City.
