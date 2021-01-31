NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive illegal nightclub in the Bronx was busted late Saturday night.
Police said they found more than 400 people inside.
Sheriff’s deputies said they entered the building at Westchester Avenue and Zerega Avenue in Parkchester just before midnight. Police said among the hundreds of people crowded inside were adults with their children and infants.
A host and DJ were arrested for violating the emergency measures on mass gatherings.
There was similar raid in Queens on Saturday night.
Sheriff’s deputies said they found 225 people inside a building on 78th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Three people were arrested.
