WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in advance of Monday’s winter storm.

On Sunday night, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner was in Wooodbridge, where the flakes were already coming down.

She was along Route 9, where it was still a smooth ride for motorists due to salt that was put down ahead of time, but gas stations and parking lots were starting to see accumulation.

MORE: SNOW TIMELINE: 6 To 12 Inches For Most Of Tri-State, 18 Possible Northwest Of NYC

The state has a commercial vehicle restriction in effect on most highways in coordination with neighboring states and the Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Authority had already deployed all of its plows and spreaders — around 4,000.

In Woodbridge, all 100 of the township’s plow trucks are being utilized.

“We anticipated a little later for accumulation-wise, so we’ve been out salting hills, primary roads and we’re just getting ready to drop our plows shortly,” said George Brew, the director of public works.

In Monmouth County, Sheriff Shaun Golden said some towns are already reporting 4 inches of snow, but the bigger concern is possible flooding.

“We’re monitoring high tide situations in the county. We have one this evening at 9:47, but we also have one tomorrow morning that’s at 9:36 and we always look for these types of nor’easter conditions,” Golden said.

NJ Transit has temporarily suspended all service for Monday except for the Atlantic City rail line in South Jersey.

With the state of emergency, Murphy has closed all state offices Monday and all six mega vaccination sites.

Rozner spoke with people early Sunday evening that were running into the supermarket to grab last-minute items.

“We’re just buying stuff since we’re going to be snowed in tomorrow, so why not prepare,” Woodbridge resident Jeron Borrero said.

“The side roads are kind of horrible, but the main roads are pretty good,” Piscataway resident Sherry Hurtado said. “It’s probably going to get worse. It’s probably going to be worse.”

The state DOT asking residents to please stay off the roads if it’s not an emergency so plows and salt spreaders can cover as much ground as possible.

