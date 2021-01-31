By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRR!!! We have another frigid morning across the area, but the good news is that winds are much more settled.
A few spots will start off in the single digits, with temps reaching the mid and upper 20s this afternoon.
Clouds will fill in throughout the day ahead of a potentially major winter storm that will impact the region overnight through Monday…
TIMELINE: Tracking The Nor’easter In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut
A few flakes or snow showers are possible this afternoon, but things look to really ramp up after midnight.
Periods of heavy snow and strong winds are likely tomorrow with the heaviest snow just west of NYC… and with maybe some rain mixing in along the coasts… Stay tuned for the latest!
