PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey is in a state of emergency due to the powerful winter storm impacting our area.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, along 46 East in Parsippany the snow was falling so fast you could barely see the roadway.

There were at least 10 cars disabled and three accidents in Parsippany alone Monday.

Amidst the quickly accumulating snow and strong wind, some drivers had to pull over and dig out.

Every hour brings around two inches of snow, according to Parsippany Mayor Michael Soriano.

“Almost as soon as we plow it, it’s covered again. So we have to stay on top of it constantly,” Soriano said.

Sewer and parks department employees are part of the 45 crews covering the town’s 200 miles of roadway.

“78 was a mess, and 287 were a mess, plus the conditions are – as the snow has picked up, it’s a whiteout,” said Parsippany resident Kevin Smith.

As of 3:00 p.m., we have responded to 583 motor vehicle crashes and 839 motorist aids in NJSP patrolled areas since 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Motorist aids can be anything from flat tires, mechanical breakdowns, spin outs, etc. We urge residents to remain off of the roads. pic.twitter.com/hcj5SyoDrW — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) February 1, 2021

By Monday afternoon, New Jersey State Police had already responded to almost 583 car crashes and nearly 839 motorists needing help.

The Lakewood News Service reported a crash earlier Monday in Freehold.

WHOA! Earlier in Freehold. (Credit: Perfect Collision) pic.twitter.com/VzuG2T4KZc — Lakewood News Network (@LakewoodNewsNet) February 1, 2021

Mobile 2 showed anyone who the road on Route 17 had a slow go, and on Route 4 as well.

The treacherous conditions are why Empire Diner owner Bobby Shizas tucked in at his restaurant just before midnight Sunday.

“I sleep here overnight. I don’t go home,” he said.

But customers trickled out as the snow accumulated into the afternoon Monday.

“Just a snow day tradition, I guess. You know – and we like it here,” said Parsippany resident Paul Card.

