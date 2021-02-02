NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Above-ground subway and commuter rail service resumed Tuesday in New York City, but those who travel by car have a lot of digging out to do.

Monday’s powerful winter storm buried streets and sidewalks across the city.

Drivers tried not to slip, while lane markings were covered.

“It’s challenging. Not much snow plowed. I think constant dropping,” driver Mohammad Mohuddin told CBS2.

Snow plows struggled to keep up with the relentless accumulation.

“Honestly, they could’ve been more frequent. I’ve heard like two trucks, and that’s about it,” said Morningside Heights resident J. Scott.

One plow created an even bigger mess in Williamsburg when it sprayed snow off the BQE — breaking the rear windows of cars parked below the overpass.

The ban on non-essential travel ends at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but officials hope people stay off the roads so plows can get around.

“Manhattan is dangerous and impassible, and people are getting stuck,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The hilly streets of Hamilton Heights and Upper Manhattan look more like ski slopes.

In Washington Heights, Jose Battiste was busy shoveling out his car Monday night. He had to be at his hospital job Tuesday morning and was worried about the driver.

“Maybe an hour and a half more to finish shoveling the snow,” he said.

That will be the case of a lot of people heading to work, so take your time and take breaks.

Also, remember city schools are fully remote again Tuesday, and vaccine appointments have been postponed.

