NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankee Stadium has been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination mega site for residents in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported Friday, it’s a different type of opening day at the House that Jeter built. The Yankees, SOMOS Community Care and New York National Guard all banded together to make it happen.

The Bronx has the highest positivity rate, and the site is open to residents only.

“Really emphasize – this is something the city and state agree on strongly. We’ve got to do actions that will really support equity,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. “The Bronx, very hard hit, very hard hit in the COVID crisis.”

There were long lines to register Thursday. The site has the capacity to vaccinate as many as 15,000 people in its first week.

“We look forward to Bronxites stepping up, getting vaccinated, and a great, great location that will help us move forward,” said de Blasio.

“The way in which we’ve thought about the prioritization is really to look at health and social factors that create a disproportionate impact from COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi added.

The Bronx is home to many low income, immigrant New Yorkers of color, and the medical staff on hand will be just as diverse. Leaders hope that will minimize hesitation about taking the vaccine.

“The vaccine should be in the hands of the doctors in the community who know their patients, who know their people,” SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj said earlier this week in Brooklyn.

The Bronx site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Click here to make an appointment or call 1-833-SomosNY.

