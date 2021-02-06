NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI is trying to track down more possible victims of a child pornography suspect.
Jose Zafra, of Port Chester, was arrested in Westchester County on Jan. 9 and charged with production of child sexual abuse material.
Investigators say Zafra flattered and lied to victims to get them to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.
His victims include a 9-year-old girl in Florida, and other victims were located in Georgia and Texas.
According to the FBI, Zafra used multiple Snapchat accounts to communicate with most of his victims. They also say he changed his appearance when communicating with victims.
Anyone who has information about Zafra or believes they may have been a victim or know a victim is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online at fbi.gov/tips.
