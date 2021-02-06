NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are trying to prepare for Sunday’s snowfall while still clearing up the roads from the winter storm earlier this week.

New York City sanitation workers spent Saturday afternoon in front-end loaders and bulldozers near 48th and 10th, cleaning up the wintry mix left behind from the snow storm that pounded the Tri-State Area earlier this week.

“This is Saturday, and the snow storm was on Monday. They’re still cleaning it out, so it’s crazy to see it,” Manhattan resident Kendra Vanhorn said.

The post-storm assignment turned a four-lane street into just two lanes, creating a little bit of congestion for some drivers.

Andre Roblez bypassed the traffic on foot, saying he’s finding the beauty in the mess.

“Even though it slows down traffic and business, but sometimes we need that in life, you know,” he told CBS2’s Cory James.

As crews worked to get the job done, New York City sanitation officials held a press conference ahead of the next snow storm, expected to arrive Sunday.

“Back-to-back storms are something we train for, and they are a reality in February in New York,” Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said. “We have over 200,000 tons of salt on hand to fight this event. What we will be doing is redeploying all 715 salt spreaders and 2,005 vehicles to respond to tomorrow’s events.”

Meanwhile, people are bracing for round two.

The Vanhorns, who escaped Manhattan for the Hamptons before the last storm, plan to ride this one out at home.

“I’ll stay here. We’ll be in our own bunker, working remotely at this point, so I think we’ll be all set hopefully,” Joel Vanhorn said.

Authorities are encouraging people to stay at home and off the roads.

The city is also suspending outdoor dining Sunday.

