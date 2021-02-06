NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is taking precautions as the city prepares to be hit with more snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday with six to eight inches of snow expected.

As a result, NYC Emergency Management has issued a hazardous travel advisory for Sunday.

New Yorkers are asked to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Restaurants participating in Open Streets will also have to suspend outdoor dining in roadways all day Sunday. Restaurants are asked to remove electric heaters and remove or secure outdoor furniture and structures.

In light of the upcoming storm, Open Restaurants roadway dining and Open Streets will be SUSPENDED Sunday, February 7. Stay home if you can, stay warm, and stay safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 6, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the suspension only applies to dining structures that are set up in the street. Outdoor dining on sidewalks is allowed to continue Sunday.

City officials say Open Streets dining may be able to resume Monday depending on accumulations and road conditions.

Alternate side parking will be suspended for the entire week, through Feb. 12, for snow removal.

UPDATE: #NYCASP rules will be suspended through Friday, February 12 for snow operations and scheduled suspensions. Parking meters will remain in effect. #NYCASP will be in effect Saturday, February 13 — NYC Alt Side Parking (@NYCASP) February 6, 2021

Payment at parking meters remains in effect throughout the city.

