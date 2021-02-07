By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a wintry Sunday across the region with our second snowstorm in a week hitting the area.
Now that the snow is ending, skies will clear and it’ll get downright frigid.
Expect temperatures in the teens for most, with even some single digits well north and west. Wind chills could fall as low as minus-5 to minus-10! Combine the super cold air with the snowfall, and it’ll be slick going on Monday morning.
The rest of the day will be a bright but blustery start to the work week with gusty winds and temps lucky to hit 30 in the city.
Bundle up!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK