NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Super Bowl Sunday is typically a busy day for bars and restaurants, but there are restrictions this year in New York City. The snow could hamper business, too.

The city temporarily suspended outdoor dining in the street, but it’s still allowed on sidewalks, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Bulldozers worked late into the night Saturday – still cleaning up what’s left from last weekend’s snowstorm that pounded the Tri-State Area. Crews plowed away as much as they could before the next storm sets in.

“This is Saturday, and the [last] snowstorm was on Monday and they’re still cleaning it up. It’s kind of crazy to see it,” said Kendra Vanhorn.

For the second time this week, outdoor dining is being suspended in the city.

Isaac Elvis, owner of Trattoria Casa di Isacco in Hell’s Kitchen told CBS2 he’s not going to stop serving people who want to eat inside his structure – especially not on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Why? I spent $30,000 doing that outside. Table, heat, everything. People have to eat,” he said. “I’m not [closing], but I’m not scared.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio explained why the change is being made.

“Part of the Open Restaurants is actually in the street. Those will be closed because of the plowing, but the parts on sidewalks will still be open,” he said.

The New York City Department of Sanitation says it has more than 200,000 tons of salt on hand and 715 salt spreaders on standby.

The Office of Emergency Management held a press conference announcing a travel advisory starting a 6 a.m. Sunday so road crews can safely fight the storm.

“Again, the safety of New Yorkers is our number one priority. So we encourage everybody, again, while this isn’t as much snow as we saw last weekend, still strongly encouraging you to stay off the roads if you don’t need to,” said Commissioner Deanne Criswell.

Officials are urging people who must travel to take mass transit in the city.

Alternate side parking is suspended until next weekend.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.

