NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are spreading the word to help families who lost loved ones to the coronavirus.
They announced Monday they successfully lobbied for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse funeral and burial costs for those in financial need.RELATED: New York City's Newest COVID Vaccine Mega-Site Coming To Citi Field This Week
“If you are a family who couldn’t afford or had to just stretch and went without rent or went without food or anything else so you might give your loved one a decent funeral and burial, you can get reimbursed for up to $7,000,” Schumer said.RELATED: New York City Middle Schools To Resume In-Person Instruction This Month
“When Black, Brown and working class families are getting hit disproportionality had with cases, it means that they’re also losing more people,” Ocasio-Cortez added.
The lawmakers said FEMA will establish a hotline. In the meantime, families should assemble documentation of funeral costs.MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage