NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United States is expected to mark a horrifying milestone on Monday, crossing 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

President Joe Biden plans to hold a moment of silence and ceremony at the White House.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, so much has changed in the past year, and so many lives have been lost.

“It’s a struggle on a daily basis,” Rima Samman, of Belmar, New Jersey, told DeAngelis.

Samman lost her brother, Rami, to COVID-19 on Mother’s Day. She started a memorial in Belmar on Jan. 25, which would have been his 41st birthday.

“He was always very helpful to others, he would do anything and everything for anybody, whether it was a stranger or a neighbor,” Samman said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The memorial honors 1,100 lives lost to the coronavirus, with each name written on a rock. Samman said it grows every day, among the now-nearly half a million Americans.

“We see the number on a day-to-day basis on the news, but I don’t think people really understand the magnitude of the losses,” she said. “Each name is attached to somebody’s sister, or somebody’s son, or somebody’s father, mother.”

The grim milestone is felt across the country and will be marked in the nation’s capitol Monday night.

First, the Washington National Cathedral will ring its bells 500 times. Then, Biden will hold a candle lighting ceremony.

This comes just over a year after the first fatality in the U.S.

“Back in the late winter and early spring of 2020 when we gave the modeling number of 240,000, people thought we were being hyperbolic about that and somewhat alarmist, and clearly that was not the case,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

COVID VACCINE

That estimate has now doubled.

Among the grief, there’s also reason to feel hopeful, with hospitalizations decreasing and the vaccine. Still, Dr. Fauci said we cannot let our guard down.

“We really can’t declare victory quite yet, because we have vaccines that clearly are the light at the end of the tunnel, but we know that there are variants out there,” he told CBS This Morning.

He urged people to continue take measures like wearing masks, which he said we could still be doing next year to prevent infection spikes.