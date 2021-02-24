NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two more COVID vaccination mega sites open Wednesday in Brooklyn and Queens.

They’re dedicated to increasing vaccination rates among residents of those boroughs. Between both sites, 42,000 New Yorkers can get vaccinated each week.

The federally-backed sites will open their doors to qualified residents living in underserved, minority communities.

“Blacks died at twice the rate of whites. Hispanics died at one and a half times the rate of whites. How shameful,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this week. “We have to be equitable in the administration of vaccines. We have to correct the injustice we just saw perpetrated by COVID.”

A long line is forming outside @YorkCollegeCUNY for Covid vaccines. It’s 1 of 2 new sites the state partnered with FEMA to make happen. Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8mwV4UlMuY — John Dias (@JohnBDias) February 24, 2021

Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights, Brooklyn and York College in Jamaica, Queens can administer up to 3,000 shots day, making them two of the largest vaccination centers in the state.

“So far, 6.1% vaccine rate. So I speak directly to my congregation and to all congregants when I say, ‘trust that vaccine,'” said Rev. Dr. Adolphus Lacey, of Bethany Baptist Church.

Both state-FEMA sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, prioritizing people in surrounding zip codes before opening up to all residents of each respective borough one week later.

Meanwhile, the MTA is making vaccine access easier for its worker by opening its own employee vaccination program.

“Transit workers have carried this city on their backs, and if we’re going to get back to normal, we have to step up and all get our shots,” New York City Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg said.

Starting Wednesday, the vaccine center will be open at 130 Livingston Street in Brooklyn through Sunday. The MTA hopes to give out 200 doses a day, or 1,000 a week.

This comes as vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna told Congress to expect a big jump in supply very soon. Both companies pledged to have a combined 220 million doses available for shipment by the end of March.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to get emergency authorization soon, possibly arriving in states as early as next week. An FDA committee will meet Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it will likely take time to scale up production, but some estimate there could be a supply of 100 million during the first half of the year.

“They’re not going to have a lot of doses on the first day. It’ll likely be relatively few, which will then scale up a lot more,” said Fauci, of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases.

If approved, it would be the first single-dose shot available in the U.S.

Back in New York City, the MTA is providing special bus service from city housing complexes and community centers to the Brooklyn and Queens sites.

People can stop in or make an appointment by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or going online to New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website.