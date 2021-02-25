NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a City Council vote Thursday to require Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s administration to announce a comprehensive plan to vaccinate homebound senior citizens for COVID-19.

That will likely be welcome news for one local family trying to get the vaccine for their ailing mother, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported.

The Leddy Sisters of Washington Heights called CBS2 out of love and devotion to their mom.

“She worked midnights always so that she could always take care of us,” Debra Leddy said.

Gladys Leddy cared for her grandkids, too, and loved to dance.

Then Alzheimer’s robbed her of mobility. She hasn’t walked since 2013.

Now 87 years old, Gladys has diabetes and is non-communicative and homebound.

Debra and Doris Leddy told Murdock they are doing everything possible to get their mom a COVID vaccine at home. They called CBS2 to shed light on their struggle.

“If people can get it in a nursing home, why isn’t the homebound people getting it? Because they are vulnerable,” Debra Leddy said.

The sisters started asking persistent questions of the Visiting Nurse Services in January, but got no answers. They contacted the Department of Health as well.

“Everything was about bringing my mom to a location, nothing about bringing somebody to my to house,” Debra Leddy said.

“She can’t go out. It’s too much of a big deal and it’s too high a risk,” Doris Leddy added.

During a press conference on Tuesday, city officials shared that planning continues for vaccination of homebound individuals.

“In-home vaccination of folks who cannot leave home, that really requires the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration released data from the Phase 3 clinical trial and authorization for emergency usage could come as soon as Saturday.

In the meantime, the city has been expanded its mobile fleet.

“We have to join that existing infrastructure with what we learn about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

Unknowns right now include storage and handling requirements.

“Once we bring those two halves together, we will be ready to very rapidly do the door-to-door or in-home vaccinations,” Chokshi said. “We hope in March, if everything goes according to plan with FDA.”

“It should be happening already,” Debra Leddy said.

She added with a potential rollout starting in March, there’s no telling when her mom will actually receive the vaccination.