NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York nursing homes reopen to visitors Friday, with several requirements.

It comes as question continue over the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home deaths earlier in the pandemic.

“One of the most devastating aspects of this virus has been how it separated families from their loved ones,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this week.

The Department of Health is providing free rapid tests for nursing home visitors, and there are some rules.

If a county has a less than 5% positivity rate, testing will be recommended but not required. If it has a 5 to 10% rate, testing is required, and a negative test results must be provided within 72 hours.

Visitation will not be allowed if the county’s positivity rate is higher than 10% or the facility had at least one confirmed case within 14 days.

This comes as the state’s top health official was in the virtual hot seat Thursday facing intense questions from lawmakers.

“Yes there were deaths, too many,” said Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.

His testimony came two weeks after the attorney general alleged the administration undercounted deaths of nursing home residents by up to 50% by classifying thousands as having died in hospitals, not in nursing homes.

“We were the only state in the nation which counted nursing home deaths in that convoluted way,” State Sen. Jim Tedisco said during the hearing.

“It’s as though the administration continues every day to just be perfect and do nothing wrong,” State Sen. Gustavo Rivera added.

Zucker refused to admit any substantial missteps with the data or the controversial order for nursing homes to readmit resident recovering from COVID.

“There were 37,000 staff who had COVID and they brought it in inadvertantly,” he said.

When it comes to visitation, the number at nursing homes must not exceed 20% of the resident census at any time. Masks and social distancing are required.