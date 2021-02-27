BREAKING2nd Former Aide Accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment, Governor Requests Independent Review
By CBSNewYork Team
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will quarantine for the next 10 days after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the county spokeswoman says Curran is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 herself.

She will remain in quarantine until March 9.

Curran previously had to quarantine after being exposed to the virus in January.

Saturday morning, Curran said the county’s COVID positivity rate was 3.7%. She says both the county’s positivity rate and COVID hospitalizations have been decreasing.

As of Tuesday, Nassau County had 11 cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

