NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 500 public high schools in New York City will welcome back students for in-person learning Monday.
About half the schools will offer full-time, in-person learning. Others will offer a mix of in-person and remote classes.READ MORE: Mayor Bill De Blasio Says New CDC Guidelines Will Allow 'A Substantial Number Of Students' To Return To Classrooms
Only about a third of the city’s public high school students opted for in-person classes. Most will remain entirely remote.READ MORE: New CDC Guidelines Recommend 3 Feet Of Social Distancing At Schools With Universal Mask Wearing
Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce details on another opportunity to opt for in-person classes Monday.
All New York City public schools switched to remote learning last November, when COVID-19 cases were spiking in the city. Elementary schools were the first to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, followed by middle schools on Feb. 25.MORE NEWS: New York AG Letitia James Announces $150,000 From Microsoft Settlement Used To Buy Laptops For Homeless Students In Yonkers
The city is also hoping to lift students’ sprits by resuming all school sports in April with strict safety protocols in place, including moving indoor activities outdoors with no crowds or audiences. The season has been extended into August.