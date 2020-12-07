NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s younger students head back to school for in-person learning Monday.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, this comes despite a concerning number of coronavirus cases among city residents.

On the eve of preschoolers and K-5 students returning to school, middle and high school students and their families rallied outside City Hall, fighting for their right to return to the classroom but still learning from home indefinitely.

“I worry that there will be hundreds of thousands of us all over the city, who won’t be ready for what comes next and remain a step behind for years to come,” eighth grader Eliza Greenberg said.

“Students do not have an environment to learn,” another student added.

“The medical experts have said that we can still do this safely, and that it’s worth the effort to have children in person as much as we can,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Nevertheless, the city says there’s no reopening plan yet for 6th grade and up.

For now, just the 190,000 preschool and elementary students who opted into blended learning and have a signed testing consent form, or medical exemption, will return to the classroom.

Last week, the mayor made his message clear to parents of students who registered for in-person learning: Use it or lose it.

“These seats are precious, kids need these seats. A seat should not go un-utilized,” he said. “If your child doesn’t show up next week, we’re saying to you we’re about to move your child into remote, unless you have a specific excuse or you make clear to us what’s going on.”

Mother Carly Maready told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez her three children, especially second grader Sunny, are excited to go back.

“They’re just like, ‘We got to go to school! We got to go to school!'” she said.

She and many other parents are also advocating for the return of other students, who they worry will see no end to the isolation of remote learning.

“So much depression and mental health issues for these children,” Maready said.

“The safety measures in our bigger kids’ schools were working just as well as our elementary schools, so we need to keep them open,” said parent Mia Eisner-Grynberg.

Many still-hesitant teachers are calling for weekly required COVID-19 testing of students and staff.

Seventh grader teacher Sarah Kuhner said, like most teachers, she wants to be in the classroom, if it’s safe.

“The community spread and the rates are rising in the city and elsewhere, and people have traveled and people are going to travel,” she said. “So it’s going to be a really scary thing.”

The city’s positivity rate is above 5%, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has been preaching a low infection rate in schools.

So this time around is instead of closing schools citywide with a 3% infection rate, the city will close individual schools based on confirmed COVID cases.

District 75 students are set to head back to the classroom Thursday.

