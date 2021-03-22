NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on her way to a protest against the recent spike in anti-Asian violence.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Astor Place in the East Village.
Police said the man approached the 37-year-old woman, grabbed her sign and stomped on it.
When she asked why, he allegedly punched her twice in the face.
The suspect fled to a subway station, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The assault is being investigated as a hate crime.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.