NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers age 16 and up can now sign up for a COVID vaccine.

At Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New Hyde Park, some teens are getting the shot.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, anyone born on or after April 6, 2005 is now eligible specifically for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Tuesday morning, Duddridge met two teens who were really excited to be among the first to get their shots in the state.

Paul Navarro, a 17-year-old from Hempstead, and his parents are relieved he finally got the COVID-19 vaccine. He has spina bifida and hydrocephalus, a build up of fluid in the brain, which would put him at risk of serious illness if he were to contract COVID-19.

“I was very worried. I didn’t want to go out, didn’t want to go in public, didn’t want to go to school,” Navarro said. “It will help my life in many ways, keep me safe emotionally, physically. Keep me healthy, keep going.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds. The other shots haven’t been approved yet for use by people under 18. Health officials say it’s paramount teens get vaccinated to help reach herd immunity.

“It can affect kids. It can affect teenagers in a way that’s really serious, as importantly in terms of stopping the spread of this virus. We’ve got to get all the children and all the other teens and adults immunized,” said Dr. Charles Schleien, executive director of Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Caitlin Bock, 16, has been learning remotely since the pandemic began, so she can’t wait to start up activities again.

“I am in a whole bunch of different singing groups. I’m in theater in my school. I babysit and I tutor, so I’ve been tutoring all online. So if things go back to normal and the parents are OK with it, I might be able to tutor in-person. That would be so much easier,” she said.

Parents do have to sign a form to allow their 16/17 year olds to get the shot.

So far, none of the vaccines have yet been approved for people under 16.