NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s accusers is speaking out for the very first time with more details about how she was allegedly groped inside the Governor’s Mansion.

In a revealing newspaper report, the woman says she believes the governor was grooming her, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported Wednesday.

The new details about alleged inappropriate touching were reported in the Albany Times-Union.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, alleges the governor slammed the door to his office before groping her last November after she was summoned to his office to help with his iPhone.

She claims he reached under her blouse and grabbed her breasts.

These are the most serious allegations against Cuomo. At least eight women have accused the governor of the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. Last month, Cuomo had this to say.

“I want you to know from me directly, I never touched anyone inappropriately,” the governor said.

But Wednesday’s revelations paint a different picture, with the accuser saying Cuomo would pull her close to feel her breasts against his chest, saying, “Sometimes he would pull my whole body close to him. I remember purposely, like, taking my pelvis and pulling away. … I knew what he was doing.”

The accuser says over time, the hugs would grow tighter and last longer.

On New Year’s Eve of 2019, she said she was taking dictation at the governor’s mansion to prepare for the State of the State address when Cuomo asked to take a selfie.

“He was like rubbing my butt cheek, but not saying anything. That was the first blatant move,” she said.

She also claims the conversations with the governor grew more inappropriate, with him once saying, “I’m single and ready to mingle.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, an attorney for Gov. Cuomo released the following statement:

“The people of New York know the governor. He has spent 40 years in public service and in the public eye. He has repeatedly made clear that he never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone,” the attorney said.

State Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into the allegations and some of the governor’s accusers have reportedly been interviewed.