HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you’re fully vaccinated, it’s now safe to go outdoors without wearing a mask, with some exceptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the new guidelines Tuesday.

The president says this is another great reason to go get vaccinated now. It may be the biggest incentive yet.

It’s been drilled into our heads during times of COVID — covering your face could save a life.

“Every time, every time, just to be safe,” one person told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“I think people now are used to it,” another person said.

But if fully vaccinated, friends can now take off their masks while they go for a walk and take in some sunshine along the waterfront in Hoboken.

COVID VACCINE

After 100 days in office, the Biden administration is relaxing outdoor recommendations.

“Starting today, if you’re fully vaccinated and you’re outdoors and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask,” President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after receiving your one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People fully vaccinated against #COVID19 can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk. Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities. https://t.co/s5kXwg65fB pic.twitter.com/ZVDpCaQAIO — CDC (@CDCgov) April 27, 2021

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can now take off masks while:

walking, running, hiking or biking.

attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.

Keep in mind, many venues have their own rules and you still need to wear a mask indoors.

“Until more people are vaccinated and while we still have more than 50,000 cases a day, mask use indoors will provide extra protection,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

When choosing safer activities, consider how #COVID19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity, and the location of the activity. https://t.co/s5kXwg65fB pic.twitter.com/TZhssyVGKB — CDC (@CDCgov) April 27, 2021

Many say the mask has become second nature, and the guidance won’t change how they go about their day that much.

“I’m still gonna wear it because at the end of the day, there’s other people that haven’t gotten vaccinated and that virus could still spread in certain ways,” Jersey City resident Ronaldo Nieto said.

Others already ditch the mask in trusted places with trusted people.

“I feel safe. It’s not a lot of people, not a big crowd,” Union resident Maria Aksenova said.

“It’s just common sense,” one person said. “If you see people coming your way, keep it on.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Still in the midst of a pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated each vaccinated person needs to do what makes them comfortable.

“I think a lot of people will still choose to, or at least a lot of the time will choose to,” he said.

The mayor says so much of it depends on the circumstance.

Everyone who gets a vaccine will be able to make the decision for themselves.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.