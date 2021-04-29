NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will “fully reopen” on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning.
The mayor said this would lift capacity limits for places under restriction, like bars, restaurants, theaters, museums and gyms.
“Our health care teams looked at the numbers. We’re well on the way,” de Blasio said on “Morning Joe.” “We’ve got some work to do, but I’m quite confident we’ll be ready for full strength by July 1.”
CBS2 has reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office to see if he will have final approval.
