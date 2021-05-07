NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — District officials say three students from Clarkstown North High School were among those involved in a deadly car accident Thursday night in Rockland County.
The three-car crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on Congers Road in New City.
One driver, 18-year-old Alan Mendoza, was arrested. The charges include aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DWI.
Two passengers in Mendoza’s car, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The 16-year-old boy later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Vlad Mosyuk.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for his medical bills and funeral costs: gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-vlad