TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is easing coronavirus restrictions at nursing homes.
The state’s Department of Health will soon allow more visitations and group activities for vaccinated residents.
“During visitation, if both the visitor and resident are fully vaccinated, residents and their visitors may choose to have close contact, including touching or hugging and removing their face masks if they are alone in the resident’s room,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
Fully vaccinated residents can also have unvaccinated visitors, but both must wear a face mask.
Residents participating in group activities who are fully vaccinated do not have to social distance or wear a mask.