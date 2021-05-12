NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have caught up with the suspect in the shooting of three people, including a 4-year-old girl, in Times Square.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police sources say Muhammad tried to shoot his brother, but missed. Instead, he hit three people, including 43-year-old Marcela Aldana from Passaic, New Jersey, a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn and Wendy Magrinat, who was visiting from Rhode Island.

“I started screaming, ‘I’m gonna die,'” Magrinat said. “It was like one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Video shows a police officer carrying the 4-year-old to safety.

According to police, Muhammad is known to the NYPD for illegal vending in the Times Square area. That includes a harassment charge in March of last year after a vendor-related dispute during which he pushed a tourist.

Sources told CBS2’s Alice Gainer a turf war between Muhammad and his brother sparked the shooting. Police have been speaking with Muhammad’s brother, who told them they were arguing over space where they both illegally sell goods.

The incident happened in front of the Minskoff Theatre at a time when the city is trying to convince tourists it is safe to come back.

#TimesSquare FDNY Engine 54 Arrives & EMS Responds to the Scene pic.twitter.com/sjzVCwwKny — FDNY Response Videos (@FDNYRespVids) May 8, 2021

The three victims in the Times Square incident are expected to be OK.

The arrest comes as two people were attacked Wednesday in separate incidents in the Times Square subway station.