NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major push to get younger New Yorkers vaccinated against the coronavirus starts Friday.

From bars to schools, city health officials are bringing COVID-19 shots right to them, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

On Friday, the city starts its new pilot program targeting the youngest residents who qualify for the vaccine.

“New York City is ahead of the national average in youth vaccination and we want to double down on that,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city is sending vaccine buses to certain schools, starting with three in the Bronx.

The focus is on kids 12 to 17 years old. All minors up to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or designated adult.

De Blasio said the program is, in part, to assure parents and guardians that the vaccines are safe.

“It will be expanding to schools across the five boroughs. We’re going to see if this is the kind of approach that could really help us reach more and more young people,” de Blasio said.

It’s part of what the city is calling, “NYC Youth Vax Week.”

From schools to saloons, the city has another idea to grab the attention of younger crowds who are old enough to drink: hosting vaccine “block parties” outside popular nightlife areas in each borough.

Buses providing the Pfizer vaccine already made appearances in Bushwick, Astoria and the Lower East Side.

“For ‘zillenials,’ New Yorkers up to 25, we are going to meet them where they are, and a lot of times that means meeting them at a nightlife venue, a bar, someplace popular for people to gather,” the mayor said. “So we’re parking our vaccine buses at popular nightlife destinations.”

This comes as demand for COVID vaccines dwindles across the country.

The Biden administration announced plans to donate 80 million doses globally by the end of June, with the first 25 million going out as quickly as possible.

“We want to save lives and thwart variants that place all of us at risk,” said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The White House says three-quarters of the country’s donated doses will be shared with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa through the United Nations-backed program COVAX.

“But ultimately the United States will have the authority to say the doses are going here, as opposed to there. But that will be done in very close consultation, a partnership, with COVAX,” Sullivan said.

Remaining doses will go to countries with surging cases, such as India, as well as partners and neighbors like Mexico and Canada.

Back in New York, the vaccine buses will make another round of stops at schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan on Sunday and Monday.