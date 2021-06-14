NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York continues to make strikes on the road to reopening.
Starting Monday, New York City senior centers resume indoor programming, with safety restrictions. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are welcome.READ MORE: New York City To Hold 'Hometown Heroes' Ticker Tape Parade For Health Care Workers, First Responders, Essential Workers July 7
Also Monday, the Parks and Recreation Department is opening 13 centers for members only. Capacity is limited and masks are required.READ MORE: G-7 Leaders Call For New Investigation Into COVID-19's Origins
Additionally, ferry service between Lower Manhattan and Jersey City resumes a normal schedule, operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.MORE NEWS: New York-Presbyterian To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations For Staff
