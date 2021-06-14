CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York continues to make strikes on the road to reopening.

Starting Monday, New York City senior centers resume indoor programming, with safety restrictions. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are welcome.

Also Monday, the Parks and Recreation Department is opening 13 centers for members only. Capacity is limited and masks are required.

Additionally, ferry service between Lower Manhattan and Jersey City resumes a normal schedule, operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

