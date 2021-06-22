HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill on Tuesday legalizing and regulating the use of recreational marijuana.
That makes Connecticut the 19th state to end the prohibition on cannabis, which remains illegal under federal law.
Under the state’s new law, it will be legal for individuals 21 and older to possess and use pot, beginning July 1.
Retail sales of recreational marijuana in Connecticut are not expected to begin until the summer of 2022, at the earliest.
