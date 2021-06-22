NYC PrimaryCheck Out CBS2's Voter Guide For What To Know Before You Go; Polls Open Until 9 p.m.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Tony Aiello
Filed Under:COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, Pomona, Rockland County, Tony Aiello

POMONA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — North suburban Rockland County is falling short of the vaccination goal with just 64% of adults receiving at least one shot.

Health officials are now getting creative in reaching residents.

READ MORE: Got An Ant Problem? Expert Explains Reasons For Recent Surge And Offers Prevention Tips

Pomp and circumstance — and public health.

Rockland County hosted a COVID vaccine clinic this week at the minor league ballpark in Pomona, where almost a dozen local schools will be holding graduation ceremonies.

“Sounds like a good idea to me. Get more people almost in the spur of the moment,” New City resident Catherine Prendergast said.

Especially if they’re baseball fans; the New York Boulders are offering free tickets to a game for everyone getting a shot.

COVID VACCINE

For one student on a travel softball team, it was a doubleheader — graduation and vaccination. Giada Arbolino received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just minutes after being on the field with other eighth graders graduating from Felix Festa Middle School.

“I was pretty, like, excited and happy to get my vaccine, finally, to just get it over with,” Giada said.

READ MORE: Connecticut Becomes 19th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

“Does it make graduation day that much more memorable?” CBS2’s Tony Aiello asked.

“Yeah, I’ll always remember getting my first vaccine on my graduation,” Giada said.

The stadium crowd was almost entirely mask-free.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Rockland is several points short of the 70% vaccination goal.

The health commissioner says the rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant adds urgency to the vaccination push.

“The vaccine so far has appeared to be effective against it, and again, before it can keep mutating, we want to get people vaccinated so that it doesn’t continue to affect the population,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County’s health commissioner.

“It’s a process, and we keep plugging away because our goal is to try to get as many people immunized as possible,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

MORE NEWS: NYC Primary: All Eyes On City's Economic Recovery As Voters Decide All 5 Borough President Positions

For Giada, it was a day with lots to celebrate.

Tony Aiello