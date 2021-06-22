POMONA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — North suburban Rockland County is falling short of the vaccination goal with just 64% of adults receiving at least one shot.
Health officials are now getting creative in reaching residents.READ MORE: Got An Ant Problem? Expert Explains Reasons For Recent Surge And Offers Prevention Tips
Pomp and circumstance — and public health.
Rockland County hosted a COVID vaccine clinic this week at the minor league ballpark in Pomona, where almost a dozen local schools will be holding graduation ceremonies.
“Sounds like a good idea to me. Get more people almost in the spur of the moment,” New City resident Catherine Prendergast said.
Especially if they’re baseball fans; the New York Boulders are offering free tickets to a game for everyone getting a shot.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
For one student on a travel softball team, it was a doubleheader — graduation and vaccination. Giada Arbolino received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just minutes after being on the field with other eighth graders graduating from Felix Festa Middle School.
“I was pretty, like, excited and happy to get my vaccine, finally, to just get it over with,” Giada said.READ MORE: Connecticut Becomes 19th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
“Does it make graduation day that much more memorable?” CBS2’s Tony Aiello asked.
“Yeah, I’ll always remember getting my first vaccine on my graduation,” Giada said.
The stadium crowd was almost entirely mask-free.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Rockland is several points short of the 70% vaccination goal.
The health commissioner says the rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant adds urgency to the vaccination push.
“The vaccine so far has appeared to be effective against it, and again, before it can keep mutating, we want to get people vaccinated so that it doesn’t continue to affect the population,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County’s health commissioner.
“It’s a process, and we keep plugging away because our goal is to try to get as many people immunized as possible,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.MORE NEWS: NYC Primary: All Eyes On City's Economic Recovery As Voters Decide All 5 Borough President Positions
For Giada, it was a day with lots to celebrate.