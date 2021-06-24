NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s COVID state of emergency is coming to an end today.

“Now, we’re starting to write a new chapter, and the new chapter that we’re writing is the post-COVID,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain in effect, so unvaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors, such as on public transit.

The state of emergency was first put in place in March of 2020.

WATCH: N.Y. State Of Emergency Coming To End, Gov. Cuomo Says

As of Friday, it’s also last call for alcohol to-go. New Yorkers will no longer be able to order takeout or delivery cocktails from bars and restaurants.

“Get out of the house, go experience New York, go to a movie, go to Radio City Music Hall,” said Cuomo.

The end of the state of emergency also signals the end of the governor’s executive powers, which gave him the authority to make decisions about business closures and safety protocols. Cuomo said he will not renew the order, but urged caution.

“Doesn’t mean there’s not challenges for the new chapter. But the state of emergency is over,” he said Wednesday. “It’s not that we believe COVID has gone. We still have to vaccinate people, especially young people.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

This all comes as new variants of the coronavirus are spreading. Health officials now say the Delta variant spreads more quickly than the original virus.

“It is well over 90% of new cases in the U.K. In the U.S., it’s 20.^% and doubles every two weeks,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Worse yet, data from the U.K. shows Delta makes people more seriously ill. The combination of greater transmissibility and severity of disease has led to the new variant accounting for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states.

“It will be the dominant strain in those areas of the country where the vaccination rate is lower than we would like,” Fauci added. “Easiest way to stop this is to get vaccinated, because, fortunately for us, vaccine works well against it.”