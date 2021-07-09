NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There has been another violent incident in the New York City subway system.
Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on board a 7 train at the Grand Central station.
Police say the victim got into an argument with the suspect over loud music. They say the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim, a 37-year-old man, in the face.
The suspect then got off the train and got away.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.