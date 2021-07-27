CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son and killing the boy’s mother faces his first court appearance Tuesday.
Tyler Rios, 27, was charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar.READ MORE: 28-Year-Old Man Burned In Garage Explosion At Perth Amboy Home
Police said Rios abducted Uyar and their son, Sebastian, from Rahway earlier this month, triggering an AMBER Alert.READ MORE: Jose Lopez Charged With Exposing Himself To Several Women On The Subway, Police Say
Rios was later arrested in Tennessee. Sebastian was found safe, but Uyar’s body was discovered in a wooded area near a highway.
Rios was then extradited from Tennessee to New Jersey, where he will appear at a virtual hearing in Superior Court.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Suspected In 3rd Anti-Muslim Hate Crime In Queens
Web Extra: Click here or here for GoFundMe pages set up to support the family.