NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo came out with major announcements Wednesday regarding new COVID mandates when it comes to vaccinations.

“President Biden, it’s reported that he is going to announce soon that all federal workers to be vaccinated or get tested. New York state is doing the same,” Cuomo said.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, Cuomo announced vaccine requirements for the New York state workforce. In state hospitals, all patient-facing health workers will be required to be vaccinated.

“There will be no testing option for patient-facing healthcare workers,” Cuomo said.

COVID VACCINE

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a similar rule for city workers, and Wednesday issued a new vaccine incentive, which starts Friday.

“One hundred dollars for any New Yorker who gets vaccinated at any city-run site,” de Blasio said.

But the mayor failed to give concrete insight about a possible indoor mask mandate for the Big Apple after new recommendations from the CDC.

“It is complicated information and we will have more to say in the next few days,” de Blasio said.

That infuriated City Councilman Mark Levine.

“It could cost lives,” Levine said.

We've seen the data on rapid rise in cases in NYC. We've now received clear guidance from the CDC. We need the State and City to issue clear guidance *today* for NYers to wear masks in indoor public places. We can't afford any further delay. READ MORE: Cold Or COVID? Doctors Advise You To Get Tested, Even If You're Vaccinated — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 28, 2021

Levine is the chair of the Council’s Health Committee, and Democratic nominee for Manhattan borough president. He has been pushing for the reinstatement of the mask mandate for weeks.

“There is really no excuse for further delay. We have all the data we need,” Levine said. “We are seeing about a thousand new cases a day and so this is real and it’s a highly contagious form of this virus.”

With the dangerous Delta variant on the rise, the CDC‘s new guidance says even people who have received a vaccine should wear masks indoors in areas where the rate of infection is high or substantial. It would not apply to Connecticut, where all areas are considered moderate, but in New York and New Jersey, it includes several areas.

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers Dias spoke with are mostly for the mandate.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“There’s going to be people who are slower coming to the cause,” said Upper West Side resident Tom Barr.

“People can lie about anything, and you just don’t know, so be safe, wear a mask,” said Far Rockaway resident Sean Perry.

“I think we are all in this together,” said Upper East Side resident Margaret Tobin.

The new guidance is a reversal from two months ago, when the CDC said masks weren’t needed for the vaccinated anymore.

“The virus has changed. What happened is we were dealing predominately with the Alpha variant,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “The Delta variant is more transmissible than the Alpha variant.”

The country is averaging more than 57,000 new cases a day. Most continue to be among unvaccinated people: 97%.

“So there is no doubt that the reason that we have so much disease right now is because it has gone after those who are unprotected,” Fauci said.