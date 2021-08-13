NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s concern that high risk high school sports may be postponed – or even canceled – for the upcoming fall season in New York.
It comes after the state Education Department released new recommendations for the school year.READ MORE: New York City High School Students Express Pain, Stand Up To Hate Through Art Competition
As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes explains, this time next week, the Iona Prep football field is supposed to come alive with preseason practice. But for players like incoming senior safety Scot Mackie, Jr., that season is now up in the air.
“It’s frustrating. Football is so much more than just a game for me and my friends. It’s a social life. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a place where I can clear my head,” Mackie said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The uncertainty comes after the New York state Education Department released its Health And Safety Guide For The 2021-2022 School Year Thursday with recommendations for schools and districts. It advises “High-risk sports and extracurricular activities should be virtual or canceled in areas of high community transmission unless all participants are fully vaccinated.”
The latest CDC map shows the entire New York Metro area has high COVID transmission.
“It was a bombshell. It came totally out of left field,” said Iona Prep football coach Joe Spagnolo. “We had a successful spring season with virtually no issues at all. That was before our state was vaccinated.”
Iona Prep does not mandate, but encourages vaccination. Spagnolo and parents are worried with such short notice, districts and leagues will adopt these recommendations.READ MORE: With Kids Heading Back To School, More Families Are In Need Of School Supply Donations
“We can’t go on another year of losing or falling behind academically, athletically and socially,” said parent Scot Mackie, Sr.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
In New York City, the Public School Athletic League is set to start on Sunday.
“We are reviewing the state’s guidance,” a PSAL spokesperson said. “All fall sports are returning this fall.”
They’re also encouraging – not mandating – vaccinations.
“I do think they should be vaccinated,” said Ocean Hill resident Luis Perez. “You don’t want the COVID rises to go up and then schools can shut down again.”
In the guide, the state says it does recognize the enrichment opportunities school sponsored sports and extracurricular activities, like band and choir, offer students. But it is concerned some of them may spread COVID-19.MORE NEWS: For Seniors, Aging In Place Can Mean Peace Of Mind
High risk sports were cancelled last fall across the state because of COVID.