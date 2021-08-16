NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Homecoming Week kicks off Monday with the first of five outdoor concerts.

Tonight’s show will be held in Orchard Beach, the Bronx.

The lineup of hip-hop legends includes KRS-One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, Ultra Magnetic MC’s.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Greg Nice, of Nice & Smooth, for his Monday press briefing, who said they filmed one of their first music videos at Orchard Beach in 1991.

“We announced that we were going to be on Orchard Beach this weekend, everybody come out. Hundreds and hundreds of people came out. All the way until today, some of the young ladies I see in the street, they go, ‘We were in your video.’ I be like, you’re a grandmother now,” he joked.

De Blasio added “bucket hats are recommended,” and the first 1,000 attendees will receive free T-shirts.

More concerts are scheduled Tuesday at Midland Beach on Staten Island, Thursday at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn and Friday at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Then on Saturday, there will be a mega performance on the Great Lawn at Central Park.

Homecoming Week also features a series of rooftop film screenings, including Spike Lee’s new “NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½” documentary.

“It means a lot to me, because New Yorkers are my people. From Harlem to Howard Beach. My people. Bed-Stuy, do or die, Fort Greene, even got to include Staten Island,” he said during the mayor’s briefing. “I’m getting New Yorkers to tell their story.”

Proof of vaccination is required for all events. Tickets are free and can be found at NYC.gov/HomecomingWeek.