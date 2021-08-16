NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the city’s indoor vaccine mandate officially taking off Tuesday, only people who show proof of vaccination can go inside certain places, like gyms and restaurants.
At some locations, like Blink Fitness in Harlem, you can actually get a shot.READ MORE: Mayor: Proof Of Vaccination Needed For Indoor Activities In NYC Starting Tuesday
It’s part of a partnership with New York City Health + Hospitals and the Test and Trace Corps.
Last week, these efforts expanded to restaurants.READ MORE: New York City Homecoming Week Kicks Off With Outdoor Concert In Orchard Beach
Boca in the Bronx was the first restaurant to join this partnership, with a mobile vaccine unit set up outside the restaurant.
The city’s Health Department says in three days 94 people were vaccinated at that site.
It was so successful, these efforts are continuing to other city restaurants.