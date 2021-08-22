PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island is preparing to take a serious hit from Henri.

Warning signs advising drivers to “Avoid Travel Thru Monday” lit the Long Island Expressway during the dark, early morning drive, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Sunday.

“The worst of the storm is yet to come,” Nassau Curran Executive Laura Curran told reporters early Sunday morning. “It may seem fine now, just a normal rain storm. But winds will pick up, there will be bands of extreme precipitation rain coming through. So if you can stay home and out of the rain inside, please do so that our crews, our first responders get where they need to go to be able to help people.”

Fire Island residents and visitors were urged to leave before Henri’s arrival and many people spent Saturday stocking up as the storm approached.

“I bought wood to cover up stuff so it doesn’t break my windows or anything like that, try to protect as much of the glass as I can,” said Joe Samler of Sayerville.

“I just got the last flashlight in the Home Depot. So I feel a little lucky right now,” said Michelle Barber of Bayport.

Not everyone was as lucky. Other last-minute shoppers, like Prad Patri of Lake Ronkonkoma, left the Home Depot in Patchogue empty-handed.

Patri said necessities like batteries and generators were gone.

“There’s nothing left over here. I even wanted some power to back up some of my freezer. Nothing left,” he said.

Others getting gas at the Shell on East Main Street said they were trying not to worry while preparing for the worst.

“Two tanks. That’s for the generator, just in case. Hopefully, I don’t need it,” said Lou Roca of Blue Point.

“Make sure your vehicles have gas, make sure you have food, make sure you have water in house and if you have batteries or phones, make sure they’re charged,” said Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy. “Make sure we have fully charged batteries. In the event of emergency, you’ll be able to reach out to people.”

The storm is expected to hit Long Island hardest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency, deploying hundreds of National Guard members to Long Island. The strongest winds are expected on the East End.

“The Long Island effects will be certainly serious, tidal areas, they’re talking about 8 to 10 inches of rain, which will create significant flooding,” Cuomo said. “Those wind gusts in tidal areas and the surge, that will be a significant problem.”

Cuomo also reminded New Yorkers about the devastation from Sandy and urged them to take Henri seriously.

“We’ve seen this movie. We don’t need to see it again. Please, act responsibly,” Cuomo said.

PSEG Long Island warned power outages could last for days, potentially more than a week.

There is no Long Island Rail Road service east of Patchogue on the Montauk Branch or to and from Greenpoint on Sunday.