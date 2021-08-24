NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York and New Jersey announced new vaccine mandates for school personnel Monday, the same day the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for Pfizer’s vaccine.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order requiring all school personnel – both public and private – to get vaccinated by Oct. 18 or submit to weekly testing. The same goes for state employees.READ MORE: De Blasio: New York City Teachers, Staff Need To Be Vaccinated For School Year
New York City will require all 148,000 public school employees to get their first dose by September 27, with no testing option.
“This vaccine mandate is on top of the multi-layered measures we already have in place,” Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said Monday.
A spokesperson for the United Federation of Teachers said in part, “While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said discussions with labor unions had already begun.READ MORE: Health Officials Hope FDA Approval Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Encourages Those Who Are Hesitant
‘Negotiations, we really do hope, will yield a constructive, positive outcome quickly,” he said.
This comes as the number of children hospitalized with COVID nationwide has tripled in just four weeks.
The Pfizer CEO said he expects vaccine eligibility will soon expand to include younger kids.
Many health officials are now hopeful that the FDA giving full approval for those 16 and older will convince people who are vaccine hesitant to get their shot.MORE NEWS: Murphy: New Jersey School Staff And All State Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Face Weekly Testing
