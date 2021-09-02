NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority came to a screeching halt overnight as flood waters poured in.

First responders had to rescue passengers on buses and trains.

As of 12:30 a.m. Thursday, CBS2 learned there were six evacuations on subways stuck between stations.

Passengers at the 28th Street station couldn’t believe their eyes as an avalanche of water came pouring in.

On Staten Island, an MTA bus had to stop after being submerged in waist-deep water. Firefighters walked passengers and the driver to higher ground at a nearby building.

The driver of another bus managed to navigate the flooded roads and get to safety. Passengers stood on top of their seats as water covered the floor.

In a statement overnight, MTA Acting Chair Janno Lieber said in part, “New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice. We will be deploying maximum pump capacity and surging workers into the system when it’s safe so that as this epic storm abates service can be restored as soon as possible.”

Subway and bus service remains limited, but for those who must travel, the MTA suggests taking the bus.

