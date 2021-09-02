SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rescuers in New Jersey have been working around the clock since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit, unleashing raging flood waters and powerful tornados.

The storm has been deadly. At least 23 people have been killed across New Jersey, and several people in Somerset County were still reported missing Thursday night.

The devastation led Gov. Phil Murphy to request a major disaster declaration.

I just requested a Major Disaster Declaration from @POTUS in response to Tropical Storm Ida. This support will help us meet the urgent needs of our residents and businesses in the wake of this unprecedented disaster. Hopeful for the swift consideration of this request. pic.twitter.com/5qBCg2lzmr — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 3, 2021

While waters were receding Thursday, some streets were still flooded and cars sat abandoned in the middle of the road almost 24 hours later.

Homeowners, meanwhile, got a clearer idea of the damage and the cleanup process got underway.

“We’re not a flood zone, so we don’t have flood insurance so we’re out of pocket on everything that we just renovated,” Somerville resident Jenna Ross told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

The day after the storm, emotions were overwhelming, just like the flood water that gushed through Ross’ newly renovated home Wednesday night.

“It just kept coming and coming, and like, we went upstairs, and like, it just like, one step, two steps, three steps, it was just, like, unreal,” Ross said.

Leaving their dinner dishes on the table, they raced upstairs with the dog. The light of day revealed the damage and destruction suffered all over Somerville.

Ruined belongings sat near the curb outside Ross’ home.

“Our living room set. I had just gotten stuff out of my parents’ house, so a lot of my childhood stuff is out here. I’m a teacher, so all of my teaching stuff is gone,” she said.

Block by block, soaked pieces of roofing and wood lined residential roads that took on up to eight feet of water from the nearby Peters Brook, where a car remained submerged.

It’s not just property that was tossed; there are memories, pictures and even a prayer card mixed in the mess.

The Hunkeles were trapped in their home as Ida came raging through.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Pamela Hunkele said.

John Hunkele, a 45-year-old father, says it was the scariest night of his life.

“Last night, it was like a real emergency situation because we couldn’t get out. The fire trucks came. There were two firemen in the backyard waist deep in water. They’re like, ‘You gotta get out now,'” he said.

One of the most frightening moments was when the neighbor’s house blew up at the height of the storm.

Surveillance video captured another house explosion in Rahway.

In both cases, the families had already evacuated because of flooding.

Sadly, that was not the case in Elizabeth. When the river crested, it sent water about 10 feet high, stranding many in their ground-floor apartments. Four people in one apartment complex died.

Many others were saved. In a chaotic-looking Cranford, rescue boats arrived for people trapped in cars and homes by the overflowing Rahway River. More than 200 people needed help.

Many say because of all the damage, they cannot stay in their homes for the foreseeable future and they’re desperate for help from FEMA.

The Ross family says they’ll be staying at a hotel for a few nights.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.