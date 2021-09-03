MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reassuring storm victims in Westchester County that every effort will be taken to help them recover.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the governor showed up with high praise for the volunteer first responders who worked through the night in terrible conditions to rescue hundreds of people in flooded out low lying areas of the Village of Mamaroneck.

She also came with what she said was good news: A signed emergency declaration, and a firm commitment from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide resources to help Westchester and New York City recover.

I gave a storm recovery update in Yonkers earlier, where flooding damaged roads, caused mudslides, immobilized cars & led to the tragic loss of lives in Westchester. Cleanup continues and shelters are open. My entire team & I will be dedicated to helping all those impacted.

“There’s a lot of pain in our state right now, and our hearts go out to all of them,” Hochul said Friday. “We stand here committed to do whatever we can to help their families, help their neighborhoods and, as the senator said, to build the resiliency wherever we can to fight back Mother Nature.”

The governor offered sympathy and a helping hand for flood victims. Dozens of small, family owned businesses suffered devastating damage.

An epic cleanup is underway, and so is a heartbreaking search in Harrison.

Authorities are trying to locate Frances Bailie. She was in a car with her husband when they were caught in flooding from the Blind Brook not far from their home.

“The car went up on the embankment, and I believe they couldn’t drive. So they got out of the car, and as soon as they got out, the current took them, and there was nothing they could do,” Harrison resident Dan Forrester said.

Bailie chairs the computer science department at Iona College in New Rochelle, where her husband also works as a computer science instructor. His body was discovered Thursday, but hers has not been found.

Police searched the pool on the Forresters’ property. The family experienced significant flooding, but is keeping things in perspective.

“We’ll be able to fix it and move on. It’s the poor families that don’t have that luxury,” said Lisa Forrester.

The college shared a quote from one alumnus, who said, “Her role as a teacher transcended the curriculum. She genuinely wanted to teach us as people, not just as students.”

Bailie is also being remembered as a pioneer in the field of computer science, getting into it at a time when not many women chose that field.

At the end of the day, it looks like the death toll in Westchester could reach four devastating losses from Ida.