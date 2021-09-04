NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Clean-up continues across the Tri-State Area, including in New York City, where more resources have been made available for those affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The Huacause family received a bucket filled with cleaning supplies at a Woodside, Queens, service center for people impacted by Wednesday's powerful storms that flooded parts of the city.
“The water was, like, knee-deep,” one woman said. “It was really tough trying to open the door with the water coming through.”
The Queens location is one of five service centers; one is located in each borough. The facilities are offering support to those in need during trying times.
The Office of Emergency Management says the goal is to link renters and homeowners with resources on every level.
“They can get some advice on combating mold. They can talk to a mental health counselor from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. We bring all these services together under one roof so that clients don’t have to look around the city for all these different services during a long period of time,” a city employee said.
While people took advantage of the critical services — like public benefits and health insurance, housing and food assistance — Gov. Kathy Hochul and local leaders were out touring some of the devastation.
It was a deadly storm that those affected are still trying to process days later.
“I’m very lucky. We’re lucky, but … this is, like, hard, knowing that you have to ask for help,” one woman said.
Meanwhile, we’ve learned President Joe Biden will arrive to tour the damage in New Jersey and Queens on Tuesday.
FEMA says right now, damage assessments are being made in the hardest hit areas of New York and New Jersey, and they hope to be done by the end of the day Saturday.
After that, FEMA says the states will aggregate the data and submit a request to the president for a major disaster declaration.
Once that happens, FEMA can deploy help.