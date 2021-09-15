NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Numbers from the city’s Department of Health show pubic housing residents died from COVID at a higher rate than their share of the city’s overall population over the first year-plus of the pandemic.
New York City Housing Authority residents represent about 4% of the city, but accounted for about 7% of the city’s total deaths from March 2020 to June 2021.
In total, public housing developments have had more than 47,000 cases and more than 2,200 deaths.
“Transparency is a cornerstone of the response. Helping all of us understand the scope of loss is a critical component of our recovery,” a health department spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement.