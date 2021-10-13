NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Wednesday the White House has told governors to prepare for a rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children in early November.
READ MORE: Pfizer Applies For Emergency Use Authorization For Its COVID Vaccine In Children 5-11
“We’re talking to school districts about the availability of administering the shot for children in schools as well,” Hochul said. “So we’re going to be doing a lot of work now that we have the confirmation that this is inevitable. It’s going to happen. It’s just a question of timing, but we will be more than prepared here in the state of New York.”
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Hochul said she has spoken to the White House, addressing some of the concerns about vaccine distribution for children.
One of the concerns raised by pediatricians is packaging the vaccine in smaller batches.